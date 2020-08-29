Life

Stacey Dooley Revisits: a gripping new investigative podcast to see you through this autumn

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published

The new BBC podcast Stacey Dooley Revisits sees the presenter reconnect with memorable figures from her hard-hitting documentary career in some of the world’s most dangerous places.

Ever since Serial hit the airwaves back in 2014, we’ve been gripped by the power of podcasts as a storytelling medium.

Nothing quite matches the intimate connection between host and listener in a real-life narrative that shines a light on little-known characters or events. 

It’s an art form that comes into its own with the approach of autumn, too: the turning of the season brings with it a need to refresh our listening list, and cosy up with a fresh new repertoire of shows.

You may also like

15 podcasts that focus on compelling discussions around race in 2020

So the timing of Stacey Dooley’s new six-part documentary podcast, Stacey Dooley Revisits, really couldn’t be better.

The BBC presenter has spent the past 10 years travelling the world to uncover eye-opening investigative stories, from underage sex slavery in Cambodia to arms dealing in the States and the mysterious disappearance of thousands of indigenous women in Canada.

Stacey Dooley Revisits sees the presenter reconnect with some of the memorable interviewees from her compelling documentary shows, asking the question “what happened next?” 

Subjects will include people like the Mexican priest who helps migrants risking their lives to enter the US illegally, and so-called “preppers” who have retreated to bunkers in anticipation of the end of the world. 

You may also like

Working from Home with Stylist podcast: Stacey Dooley talks about her life in lockdown

Dooley’s high-profile career has played out in some of the world’s most dangerous places, including Iraq, Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. But this new project sees her venture into unknown territory of a different kind, in the form of her first podcasting gig – as she trades her go-to hosting environment of war zones, hospitals and prisons for the relative comfort of her living room.

Lockdown was a chance for all of us to reflect and it also gave me time to catch up with some of the people I’ve worked with over the years,” says Dooley. “People often ask me ‘what ended up happening with so and so?’ Now we have the opportunity to ask them directly. I really hope listeners love it.”

Dooley, who was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting in 2018, is well-known for coaxing her subjects to open up with an honest yet empathetic approach. It’s this intuitive style that we can expect to see more of as the new podcast series gets underway. 

“Stacey’s personal and humane interviewing style has won her fans right around the world,” says Richard Maddock, commissioning editor for BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The interviewees she will be revisiting have given us some of TV’s most breath-taking moments. Since we first watched them many of us have been desperate to discover what happened next. Now we can finally find out.”

You may also like

Pride Month 2020: the best LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to now and beyond

Stacey Dooley Revisits will be released in full on BBC Sounds on September 17, and it’ll also be played on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The first episode sees Dooley catch up Cynthia Djengue, the daughter of a woman serving a life sentence without parole for murder. Djengue was last seen in Dooley’s documentary Locked Up With the Lifers, where her mum awaited a decision on whether she would be granted parole after 41 years behind bars.

We can’t wait to delve deeper into this fascinating realm of investigative journalism, and the many stories that go with it.

Images: BBC

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Life

Music lovers, Edith Bowman has the best new podcast for you

Play Next is the new podcast you have to plug into.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Life

From Jameela Jamil to Jonathan Van Ness, 16 of the best celebrity podcasts to listen to in lockdown

What do Louis Theroux, Laura Whitmore and Clara Amfo have in common? A podcast, that’s what.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Stacey Dooley has this to say about being blamed for her boyfriend’s career choices

Kevin Clifton is perfectly capable of making his own decisions.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Famous names including Stacey Dooley and Matt Haig show their support for Emily Maitlis

A number of high-profile figures took to Twitter last night to show their support for Maitlis after the BBC impartiality breach.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Stacey Dooley gets real about self-care, sustainable shopping and Strictly Come Dancing

Stylist cosies up with Stacey Dooley to uncover the documentary maker’s softer side

Posted by
Helen Bownass
Published