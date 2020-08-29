Ever since Serial hit the airwaves back in 2014, we’ve been gripped by the power of podcasts as a storytelling medium.

Nothing quite matches the intimate connection between host and listener in a real-life narrative that shines a light on little-known characters or events.

It’s an art form that comes into its own with the approach of autumn, too: the turning of the season brings with it a need to refresh our listening list, and cosy up with a fresh new repertoire of shows.