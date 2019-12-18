When I was nine years old, I found it difficult to relate to the other little girls around me; they collected Sylvanian Families, wore sweet buckled shoes, and boasted a vast collection of brightly-coloured beads and kitschy plastic lunchboxes.

I, on the other hand, had permanently scraped knees, an explosion of messy brown hair (in a style my clueless dad dubbed ‘the pineapple’), and ate free school dinners in the canteen. My abnormally big feet meant I had to wear lace-up “boy shoes”, as the meanest girl in the class would point out on a regular basis, and I didn’t have a single Sylvanian Family toy to my name. But, in spite of all that, I probably could have found a way to get along with the girls if I really wanted to. I just… I just didn’t want to.

Because, while they played at make-believe Disney weddings on the playground, I was charging off to play at Star Wars with the boys on the adventure trail.