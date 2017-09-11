Stashing is the terrible new dating trend no one asked for

For the past few years we’ve all familiarised ourselves with the concept of ‘ghosting’. You know the one, you’ve been a few dates together, he’s met some of your friends and you message each other all the time, and then out of nowhere you never hear from them again (like did they fall off the edge of a cliff!?).

If you thought that was bad, then ‘stashing’, a term coined by the Metro, is even bleaker. But what does it mean?

We’ll set the scene for you: you’ve met someone online IRL, and things are going pretty well. They’ve met your family, friends and even some of your work colleagues – and everyone’s gotten along just fine.

And yet… well, you’ve not been introduced to a single person from their life. Not one.