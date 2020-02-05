All the women who challenged Trump’s State of the Union speech

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.

So when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this year, it spoke volumes.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez – universally known by her initials: AOC – wrote on Twitter beforehand.

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she said. “Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”