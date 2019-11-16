Amid all the inevitable debris that comes from a messy break-up, staying friends can often feel like the most dignified option.

Certainly, we tend to admire those who stay on good terms with their former partners – even amid the heartbreak and the slanging matches. And some people seem to pull off such a feat with apparent ease.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are still close pals nearly two decades after their divorce, for example, while Kate Beckinsale shares everything from holidays to fun photo shoots with her ex Michael Sheen. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have made good on their promise to “consciously uncouple” with a notably warm relationship.