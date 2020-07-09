Stella McCartney is holding a festival this weekend to raise funds for domestic violence aid

This year has very much been cancelled thanks to coronavirus. As we sail through July, many of us are missing the festivals, holidays and celebrations we were meant to be attending right now. So fashion designer Stella McCartney, who is a big lover of summer festivals, has taken matters into her own hands.

McCartney is hosting StellaFest: a digital festival to raise funds for National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) to help end violence against women. It is running from today (Thursday 9 July) to Sunday, and you can get involved. With Alicia Keys and Kelis taking part – you’ll no-doubt want to.