Stella McCartney is holding a festival this weekend to raise funds for domestic violence aid
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Alicia Keys, Kelis and Brian Wilson are taking part in StellaFest – a virtual festival taking place to raise funds for domestic violence charities. Here’s everything we know about this weekends event.
This year has very much been cancelled thanks to coronavirus. As we sail through July, many of us are missing the festivals, holidays and celebrations we were meant to be attending right now. So fashion designer Stella McCartney, who is a big lover of summer festivals, has taken matters into her own hands.
McCartney is hosting StellaFest: a digital festival to raise funds for National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) to help end violence against women. It is running from today (Thursday 9 July) to Sunday, and you can get involved. With Alicia Keys and Kelis taking part – you’ll no-doubt want to.
Firstly, there are a series of live recordings being streamed, with Kelis being the headline act. You can also turn up the volume on performances by Brian Wilson, Chloe & Halle, Soko, Taylor Hawkins and Zuri Marley.
Along with live music, there will be a Mastercard Priceless auction for some pretty incredible prizes. It launches today and and will run for approximately two weeks, with prizes including:
- Cooking with Kelis: the winner will receive a virtual cooking and hangout session with Kelis. The winner will have the opportunity to chat with Kelis and ask her questions, while they make a meal together.
- Alicia Keys’ Bookclub: the winner will receive a signed copy of Alicia Keys’ new book, More Myself, and get a 10 minute virtual discussion with the singer. The winner will be able to talk to Alicia about the book, ask her questions, & hang out.
- Tea Party with Stella and X3 Friends: the winner, and their three friends will each receive a full Stella McCartney outfit for the online occasion, and the winner of the auction will also win a signed one-off item from Stella McCartney.
Speaking about her decision to put on the festival, McCartney tells Stylist: “Artists from our community have come together to create a festival that is truly global – using technology and social media to bring the mosh pit onto your mobile.
“While I was sad not to see dad and all the other great performers at Glastonbury this year, we have put together an incredible line up and are raising our voices to end violence against women, a cause more urgent now than ever.”
Deborah J. Vagins, president and CEO of NNEDV, explained the importance of fundraising right now, adding: “More than one in three women around the world experience sexual or physical violence in their lifetime, and this violence disproportionately harms indigenous women, black women, and other women of color.
“Making the current situation even more dire, incidents of domestic violence have only increased during the lockdowns necessitated by COVID-19. We are so grateful for Stella McCartney’s innovation and dedication to address this urgent crisis.”
You can take part in #StellaFest on the Stella McCartney social channels, including Facebook and Twitter. You can take part in the Mastercard Priceless auction here.
Domestic abuse helplines
If you are worried that you might be the victim of abuse, it’s quite likely that you are. Visit womensaid.org.uk or call 0808 2000 247 for more information about coercive control, domestic abuse, and the help available for those affected.
The National Centre for Domestic Violence also offers a free, fast emergency injunction service to survivors of domestic violence regardless of their financial circumstances, race, gender, or sexual orientation. Text NCDV to 60777, call 0800 9702070, or visit ncdv.org.uk.
If you are in danger, please call 999.
Images: Getty