Watch Stephanie Yeboah’s brilliant tips for overcoming imposter syndrome

Do these scenarios sound familiar: second guessing your decisions all of the time, feeling like you’re simply filling a quota at work, and constantly checking and re-checking your work? An estimated 70% of people will suffer from impostor syndrome at some point during their lives, and it can affect you in more ways than you might think.

American psychologists, Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, coined the term impostor syndrome back in 1978. They described the condition as, “phoniness in people who believe that they are not intelligent, capable or creative, despite evidence of high achievement”.

For writer and blogger Stephanie Yeboah, she recognises her impostor syndrome creeping in when she avoids attention in the workplace, fails to set workload boundaries or overcompensates by staying late at the office – but she’s invented ways to curb it.