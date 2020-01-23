You’ll know you have a sticky mind when reading the news becomes an exercise in navigating a metaphorical minefield.

You’ll be scrolling through your morning news feed, haphazardly glazing your eyes over the day’s events, only to be met by yet another terrifying story. It might be a new study revealing the most recent stats on the climate crisis, another devastating update on the Australian bushfires or yet another violent crime; but no matter what it is, you know it’ll be taking up some real estate in your thoughts for a significant amount of time.

Described by psychologists Dr Marty Seif and Dr Sally Winston as “a biologically based trait that is experienced as repetitive looping thinking, a sense of getting mired in worry, a talent for imaginative flights into catastrophic images and thoughts, and a tendency for junk channels of the mind to get loud and insistent instead of simply flowing by,” someone with a sticky mind essentially gets “stuck” on specific thoughts, images and ideas – and suffers anxiety as a result.