Storage ideas: 6 plastic free and eco-friendly storage solutions for a greener home
- Megan Murray
These plastic free storage ideas will not only help you keep your home in order, but they look lovely too.
Okay: maybe this doesn’t make us sound like the most rock and roll of folk, but isn’t there something exciting about a truly brilliant storage solution? Better yet if that clever piece of furnishing looks good.
They say “tidy house, tidy mind“ and we can see why. It feels so good when everything is stored away in its correct place, which is what spurs on our buzz in buying storage solutions that we know will make our day-to-day lives that little bit easier.
Plastic boxes and crates have previously been considered easy methods of storage. But, now that we’re trying to incorporate an eco-friendly consciousness into everything we do, our desire to move away from plastic goods and find sustainable alternatives has encouraged us to seek out plastic-free storage solutions that are still stylish.
From well known brands like Habitat, who have several ranges of eco-friendly products, to ethical sellers of homeware like Natural Collection, we’ve sought out storage ideas which are both beautiful and good for the planet.
Using natural materials such as sea grass and bamboo, these cool storage solutions manage to dodge using plastic and many of them also work with fair trade producers or recycled fabrics.
Happy shopping!
H&M Home storage basket
This large storage basket is the epitome of bohemian chic.
With a neutral colour palette, textured details and fringe trims it’s stylish storage at its best.
Not only is it plastic free, but the double-layered fabric is made from recycled cotton, too.
Oliver Bonas seagrass baskets
This colourful set of baskets compliment each other in rosy pink and sunshine yellow.
They’re both made from seagrass which is a natural material and means more eco-friendly points.
Fill them with magazines, bits and bobs or even use them as planters.
Shop yellow and pink nesting seagrass storage baskets set of two at Oliver Bonas, £25
Habitat Cohen baskets
What’s better than one eco-friendly storage basket? Well, two of course!
This colourful pair have been crafted from recycled magazines and hand-woven in Vietnam.
Keep them together or dot them around your home as an easy place to throw clutter.
Maisons Du Monde Barcelone metal trunks
We love the pastel shade of this set of trunks.
They would work as part of a feature in your bedroom to display shoes or accessories, or as a cute way to pack away laundry or towels.
They’re made of metal and have a latch and lock mechanism.
H&M Home bamboo basket
The light colour and textured look of this bamboo storage basket is a big tick for the natural decor trend, which is set to be BIG this spring.
Team with an all-white decor look and other natural material accents, like a rattan lampshade.
We recommend using it in your living room to store throws or small cushions.
Natural Collection Ekuri basket
This beautiful hand-woven basket is made from the natural material of sea grass by fair trader producers.
It’s inspired by those traditionally used in Vietnam and Cambodia.
One you’ve finished using it you can simply fold it up and pop it away.
