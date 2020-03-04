Okay: maybe this doesn’t make us sound like the most rock and roll of folk, but isn’t there something exciting about a truly brilliant storage solution? Better yet if that clever piece of furnishing looks good.

They say “tidy house, tidy mind“ and we can see why. It feels so good when everything is stored away in its correct place, which is what spurs on our buzz in buying storage solutions that we know will make our day-to-day lives that little bit easier.

Plastic boxes and crates have previously been considered easy methods of storage. But, now that we’re trying to incorporate an eco-friendly consciousness into everything we do, our desire to move away from plastic goods and find sustainable alternatives has encouraged us to seek out plastic-free storage solutions that are still stylish.