Storage ideas: 6 plastic free and eco-friendly storage solutions for a greener home

Megan Murray
These plastic free storage ideas will not only help you keep your home in order, but they look lovely too.

Okay: maybe this doesn’t make us sound like the most rock and roll of folk, but isn’t there something exciting about a truly brilliant storage solution? Better yet if that clever piece of furnishing looks good. 

They say “tidy house, tidy mind“ and we can see why. It feels so good when everything is stored away in its correct place, which is what spurs on our buzz in buying storage solutions that we know will make our day-to-day lives that little bit easier. 

Plastic boxes and crates have previously been considered easy methods of storage. But, now that we’re trying to incorporate an eco-friendly consciousness into everything we do, our desire to move away from plastic goods and find sustainable alternatives has encouraged us to seek out plastic-free storage solutions that are still stylish. 

Interior design trends 2020: nature inspired wallpaper

From well known brands like Habitat, who have several ranges of eco-friendly products, to ethical sellers of homeware like Natural Collection, we’ve sought out storage ideas which are both beautiful and good for the planet. 

Using natural materials such as sea grass and bamboo, these cool storage solutions manage to dodge using plastic and many of them also work with fair trade producers or recycled fabrics.

Happy shopping!

  • H&M Home storage basket

    Storage basket
    Plastic free storage ideas: H&M Home

    This large storage basket is the epitome of bohemian chic.

    With a neutral colour palette, textured details and fringe trims it’s stylish storage at its best.

    Not only is it plastic free, but the double-layered fabric is made from recycled cotton, too.

    Shop large storage basket at H&M Home, £24.99

    

  • Oliver Bonas seagrass baskets

    Storage baskets
    Plastic free storage ideas: Oliver Bonas

    This colourful set of baskets compliment each other in rosy pink and sunshine yellow.

    They’re both made from seagrass which is a natural material and means more eco-friendly points.

    Fill them with magazines, bits and bobs or even use them as planters.

    Shop yellow and pink nesting seagrass storage baskets set of two at Oliver Bonas, £25 

    

  • Habitat Cohen baskets

    Storage baskets
    Plastic free storage ideas: Habitat

    What’s better than one eco-friendly storage basket? Well, two of course!

    This colourful pair have been crafted from recycled magazines and hand-woven in Vietnam.

    Keep them together or dot them around your home as an easy place to throw clutter.

    Shop Cohen set of two baskets at Habitat, £40 

    

  • Maisons Du Monde Barcelone metal trunks

    Stacking trunks
    Plastic free storage: Maisons Du Monde

    We love the pastel shade of this set of trunks.

    They would work as part of a feature in your bedroom to display shoes or accessories, or as a cute way to pack away laundry or towels. 

    They’re made of metal and have a latch and lock mechanism. 

    Shop Barcelone metal trunks at Maisons Du Monde, £66

    

  • H&M Home bamboo basket

    Bamboo basket
    Plastic free storage ideas: H&M Home

    The light colour and textured look of this bamboo storage basket is a big tick for the natural decor trend, which is set to be BIG this spring. 

    Team with an all-white decor look and other natural material accents, like a rattan lampshade. 

    We recommend using it in your living room to store throws or small cushions. 

    Shop bamboo basket at H&M Home, £14.99

    

  • Natural Collection Ekuri basket

    Storage basket
    Plastic free storage: Natural Collection

    This beautiful hand-woven basket is made from the natural material of sea grass by fair trader producers. 

    It’s inspired by those traditionally used in Vietnam and Cambodia.

    One you’ve finished using it you can simply fold it up and pop it away.

    Shop Ekuri basket at Natural Collection, £29.95

    

Images: Unsplash / courtesy of brands 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Stylist Daily