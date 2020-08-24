Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer is sick of seeing her co-stars “oversexualised” by tabloids

While Yes God Yes works hard to dismantle the taboos surrounding teen sexuality, though, Dyer was quick to shut down the media’s portrayal of her Stranger Things co-stars (Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, was listed as one of the reasons TV is “sexier than ever when she was just 13).

“There are so many layers going on here,” she said. “I generally feel like, to me, it’s oversexualising them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teens.

“They’re all great people and all having to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone – unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about.”