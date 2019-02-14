Stranger Things season 4 trailer revealed – but does it spell a grisly end for this OG character?
- Kayleigh Dray
Stranger Things fans have lost their minds over this chilling teaser for season four…
Updated on 14 Feb 2020: David Harbour has released an extra-special teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things, and it confirms a theory we’ve long suspected: Jim Hopper is alive and well and toiling away in the snowy wastelands of Russia.
Wait, what?
Taking to his Instagram earlier today, the actor dropped the video into his main grid.
“For the faithful,” he captioned it simply.
Check it out:
That’s right: he may have shaved his head, and he may be on the other side of the world, but it seems as if Hop is alive and well.
But what’s he doing in Russia? How did he get out of the Upside Down? And will he be reunited with Elle (Millie Bobby Brown) before too long has passed?
All of these are questions we cannot answer. Fans, though, are losing their minds over the footage.
“SCREAMING FOREVER,” wrote one.
“WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!?” asked another.
And another said simply: “This has made my day. Thank you!”
All in all, it confirms our theory: that Stranger Things will not be set in America for the fourth season. Read on to find out more…
As reported on 30 Sep 2019: Stranger Things fans, it’s official: we’re getting a fourth season.
On 30 September, Netflix confirmed what we all, in our deepest darkest hearts, already knew – that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and co will be returning for a fourth installment of the hit sci-fi series in the not-so-distant future.
“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.
“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”
Check out the teaser for yourself below:
“We’re not in Hawkins anymore,” the teaser promises. So does this mean that we will be leaving Indiana and taking the story to… Russia?
Hear us out.
At the moment, it remains unclear as to whether or not Jim Hopper (David Harbour) will return following his possible demise in the season three finale.
However, it seems like a certainty that Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine) will be making a comeback, leading some fans to believe that Eleven and Hopper will be reunited.
How? Well, one Reddit user believes that Eleven will seek vengeance against Brenner for experimenting on her in the first season. And, when she finds him, she will learn that Branner hasn’t just survived their last encounter – he’s thriving, based in Kamchatka, and working with the same Russians we saw at the end of season three.
You know, the Russians who were feeding prisoners – albeit “not the American” – to a captive Demogorgon? Those Russians.
You can see where this is going. Our Redditor believes that Elle will seek to bring Brenner to a very grisly end – but not before she learns that his mysterious “American” captive is someone she knows very well. Someone like…
Yeah, Hopper. Go figure.
We can’t wait to see what our new look Stranger Things has in store for us this time around – and neither can the Duffer brothers.
“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix,” they said in a statement today. “Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show, and forever changed our lives.
“From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together – beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”
We’ll bring you more details (such as a full cast and release date) as and when we learn them. In the meantime, though, you’ll find us re-watching all of the previous three seasons of Stranger Things in a bid to figure out what we can expect from the fourth installment.
