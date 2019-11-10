This viral Twitter thread explains what really happens when women smile on demand

Wilder shared seven examples, before explaining that she had hundreds more. In one of them, a man on the overground train in the morning – Wilder was on her way to work – suggested they find a hotel room. In another, she was called “slag” and “pricktease” as she walked to her office.

“Just as a reminder, all I have done at this point - in any of these situations - is offer a small, polite smile,” Wilder tweeted.

She added: “I have 100 more examples of unwanted male approaches, AS DO MOST WOMEN. I am not an anomaly. This is why we shut down our fucking faces when there’s a man around that we don’t know, purely in the hope that we can go about our day unmolested.”

“Although also, WHY THE FUCK SHOULD I SMILE FOR YOU? I am not scenery. Go and look at a fucking sunset,” she concluded.