I am not someone who is particularly good at handling stress. I’ll always get my work done, and I probably won’t let my stress show on the surface, but underneath, my brain can often fall into jumble of worries and anxiety.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m certainly better than some (I’ll often only get stressed about the things I really care about), but I’m definitely not the best, either.

So, when I meet one of those lucky people who strolls through life like it’s a walk in the park, all I want to know is how they do it. Have they discovered some miraculous healing ritual? Do they spend thousands of pounds on a super-exclusive life coach to get them through every day? Do they sleep?

It’s an answer that has always eluded me – at least until now, that is. Because thanks to new research, I’ve discovered their secret isn’t anything expensive or mysterious – it’s just their biology.