It’s a sad truth that nowadays, for many of us, stress is no longer a temporary emotion we feel in response to a deadline or important meeting – it’s become a way of life. If you asked someone how they’re doing, chances are most people would say “stressed”, and as a society, we’re dealing with unprecedented levels of burnout.

At the same time, however, the conversation surrounding stress and burnout is growing. More of us are becoming aware of the impact stress can have on our mental and physical health – and we’re learning more about how to tackle the barrage of emails, social media notifications and news alerts which add to our already heightened stress levels.