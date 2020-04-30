If there’s one thing many of us are struggling with during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s feeling out of control.

In the 21st century, we have the power to control every detail of our lives – we can eat whatever we want, go wherever we please and shop at any time of the day. We’re used to having endless choices.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken many of these choices away. For the first time in many of our lives, we’re unable to go wherever we want and live our lives as we please due to the current lockdown restrictions.

Add to this the fact that many people are now facing widespread uncertainty – whether that’s because of family bereavement, financial issues or relationship strain – and it’s not surprising that people across the world are experiencing rising levels of stress and anxiety.