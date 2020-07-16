We may only be seven months into 2020, but it feels like we’ve dealt with well over a year’s worth of stress in that time.

The coronavirus pandemic has given us plenty to worry about so far – and as lockdown eases and talks of a possible second wave keep us on the edge of our seats, it seems like there could be even more stress on the horizon.

With all of this considered, we think it’s safe to say that most of us are holding on to quite a bit of tension at the moment. And while the more traditional coping methods of mindfulness meditation, self-care and exercise are a great way to help you manage your stress, we’ve stumbled upon a stress-busting activity that might be a little bit more, well… fun?