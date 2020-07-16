Feeling stressed? You can now scream into your phone and have it played on a remote speaker in Iceland
- Lauren Geall
Iceland’s tourist board are asking people around the world to submit their screams as part their “let it out” initiative to help them relieve some stress during the coronavirus pandemic.
We may only be seven months into 2020, but it feels like we’ve dealt with well over a year’s worth of stress in that time.
The coronavirus pandemic has given us plenty to worry about so far – and as lockdown eases and talks of a possible second wave keep us on the edge of our seats, it seems like there could be even more stress on the horizon.
With all of this considered, we think it’s safe to say that most of us are holding on to quite a bit of tension at the moment. And while the more traditional coping methods of mindfulness meditation, self-care and exercise are a great way to help you manage your stress, we’ve stumbled upon a stress-busting activity that might be a little bit more, well… fun?
To help people all over the world alleviate any stress they might be holding on to during the pandemic, Iceland’s tourist board are encouraging people to “let it out” by screaming into their phones and sending them the recordings, so they can be played on one of the seven remotely-located speakers across the country.
Sure, it may sound completely absurd, but there’s something strangely brilliant about knowing your scream will be broadcast somewhere in the remote, open countryside, too. And according to Zoë Aston, the therapist and mental health consultant working on the project, this so-called “scream therapy” can actually make a real difference when it comes to our stress levels.
“Screaming as a therapeutic tool was developed in the 1970s as a way to release pent-up emotion,” she explains on the project’s website. “What we don’t realise is that the psychological response to wanting to scream lights up a part of our brains called the amygdala. The amygdala activates when we are under threat, something we have all experienced in the past few months.”
Aston continues: “Part of the beneficial effect of screaming comes from being able to make a loud noise into a wide, open, undisturbed space. This literally allows your amygdala to release the stress stored there and move forward.”
To submit your scream – and potentially hear it played out loud – all you need to do is visit the project’s website and click “tap to scream”. And before you do, you can also listen to some of the other screams which have already been submitted to give you an idea of what has come before you.
Tempted? We definitely are. So what are you waiting for? Happy screaming!
