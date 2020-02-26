How to get tickets for the Studio Ghibli live orchestra performance in London

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday 28 February 28, and can be bought here. The performance will take place on Saturday 19 September 2020.

To get you in the mood, Studio Ghibli has now added the soundtracks of nearly all 23 of its films to streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Google Play.

“Music has long played a central role at Japan’s Ghibli, heightening the whimsy and drama of the studio’s beloved animated films,” reads a blurb on Apple Music’s Studio Ghibli Essentials playlist. “Prolific composer Joe Hisaishi has created delicate and sweeping orchestral pieces for directors like Hayao Miyazaki, while pop-based theme songs for films such as My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo have been delighting listeners around the globe for decades.”