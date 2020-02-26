Wembley Arena: Studio Ghibli’s live orchestra will play in London for a first-time show
Hollie Richardson
If you’ve been watching Studio Ghibli films on Netflix this month, you’ll want to get tickets to this live orchestra performance of the movies’ scores.
Listen up, Studio Ghibli fans.
The composer behind the studio’s iconic anime films is conducting a live orchestra in London for a first-time performance at Wembley Arena. That means you can listen to the beautiful sounds of movies such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo and Princess Mononoke.
It comes at a particularly special time, as we’re all currently making our way through the Studio Ghibli collection that’s now streaming on Netflix.
Joe Hisaish – the legendary composer behind the films’ scores – will lead a performance that features montage footage of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s work. The composer’s music will be performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Crouch End Festival Chorus. It will take place as a celebration of 35 years of the studio.
How to get tickets for the Studio Ghibli live orchestra performance in London
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday 28 February 28, and can be bought here. The performance will take place on Saturday 19 September 2020.
To get you in the mood, Studio Ghibli has now added the soundtracks of nearly all 23 of its films to streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Google Play.
“Music has long played a central role at Japan’s Ghibli, heightening the whimsy and drama of the studio’s beloved animated films,” reads a blurb on Apple Music’s Studio Ghibli Essentials playlist. “Prolific composer Joe Hisaishi has created delicate and sweeping orchestral pieces for directors like Hayao Miyazaki, while pop-based theme songs for films such as My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo have been delighting listeners around the globe for decades.”
