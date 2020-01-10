We don’t need to tell you that Marie Kondo’s Netflix Show, Tidying Up, is addictive.

For years the organisational wizard has been dispensing life-changing hacks on how to declutter, from her magical methods of tidying up and how to confront the psychology behind throwing out your belongings to simple tips on folding and sorting.

And all of this decluttering chitter chatter has sparked (sorry) a revolution. Since Tidying Up landed on Netflix this time last year, John Lewis & Partners has seen record-breaking sales of storage and organisation products, with storage box sales growing by 47%, and baskets seeing significant sales uplifts of 24% since last year. Now, acclaimed meditation app Calm has agreed that an organised environment can contribute to positive mental wellbeing, giving us even more cause to invest in some stylish storage.