Stylish storage options to help you Marie Kondo your life
- Megan Murray
Meditation app Calm has predicted that ‘tidy home, tidy mind’ will be one of 2020’s biggest wellness trends. Let Marie Kondo’s clutter-free living inspire you to invest in some stylish storage options to keep your mess in check.
We don’t need to tell you that Marie Kondo’s Netflix Show, Tidying Up, is addictive.
For years the organisational wizard has been dispensing life-changing hacks on how to declutter, from her magical methods of tidying up and how to confront the psychology behind throwing out your belongings to simple tips on folding and sorting.
And all of this decluttering chitter chatter has sparked (sorry) a revolution. Since Tidying Up landed on Netflix this time last year, John Lewis & Partners has seen record-breaking sales of storage and organisation products, with storage box sales growing by 47%, and baskets seeing significant sales uplifts of 24% since last year. Now, acclaimed meditation app Calm has agreed that an organised environment can contribute to positive mental wellbeing, giving us even more cause to invest in some stylish storage.
Looking to the year ahead, Calm says: “As new and unique mindfulness techniques continue to capture the public imagination, we predict that everyday meditation will take centre stage in 2020 as house-proud Brits combine household chores with mindfulness techniques. Taking a leaf from Marie Kondo and the concept of ‘tidy home, tidy mind’ the act of decluttering, cleaning and the return of minimalism will continue to resonate.”
Which essentially means that, yes, everyone’s getting their shit together – and there’s no better time to do this than the new year. But if you’re about to give your home a sparkling spring clean, you’re going to need some storage products that are worthy of your efforts. In a bid to help you out, we’ve picked out some of the most aesthetically pleasing storage boxes, hangers and organisers from the high street.
From rattan baskets to pastel-hued jewellery boxes, these stylish storage options (and some willpower) are all you need to spark joy in your tidying efforts. Happy decluttering.
Mabel Floral Beaded Basket
Piggy Basket
Swappi Drinks Trolley
Grid Two Shelf Storage Unit
Anthropologie Kelly magazine rack
Rose and Grey industrial storage trolley
Mustard Made pink storage cabinet
Anthropologie Kayla jewellery rack
H&M Home storage basket
Shop storage basket at H&M, £24.99
Sass and Belle grey pom pom basket
Muji cotton linen zip box
H&M Home suede storage box
MADE Toro storage baskets
Muji rattan basket
Shop rattan basket at Muji, £24.95
H&M Home clear glass box
HAY storage crate
West Elm metallic woven basket
IKEA Snidad rattan basket
MADE Bendt laundry basket
Shop Bendt laundry basket at MADE, £35
H&M Home storage basket with pom poms
Shop storage basket with pom poms at H&M, £14.99
MUJI PP storage box
Images: Unsplash / Courtesy of brands