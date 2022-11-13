The answer to this question – and the way women feel on certain topics – has changed drastically over the years, too. “There are some things we did in the beginning that I don’t think we’d do now, actually. The big trend when we launched was women wanting to climb the career ladder or being really entrepreneurial and setting up their own businesses,” she said. “Whereas today there has been a huge shift in the ways we define success. I think we’re in a much healthier place now, where most people are not prepared to give everything to their career; they want to keep something for themselves.”

So, what have been her biggest lessons since editing Stylist? “Listening,” she said. “I’m a talker and I have learned to listen. There’s power in listening to someone else and their experience. How is it different from your own? And what can you take from that?” The second thing, for Smosarski, is the power of kindness. “It’s very easy to be brusque in life when the small kindnesses we can do for people can have a huge impact. At 25, I thought you had to be terrifying, and I was never that person. I couldn’t do that.”

“Today I’ve learned the impact kindness can have – how it helps us to be more open and collaborate better,” she added. “And I want to make sure we’re sharing that with our audience.”