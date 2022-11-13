Stylist Live 2022: Stylist’s editor-in-chief shares what she’s learned about women from editing the magazine
Stylist’s editor-in-chief, Lisa Smosarski, chats to Gemma Crisp, Stylist’s email and commerce content director, about the things she’s learned about women in 13 years of editing the magazine.
When Stylist first burst onto a crowded women’s magazine market 13 years ago, it did so with a bang. Contrary to what most mags offered at the time, Stylist had its own way of doing things: we refused to talk about diets and had an outright ban on paparazzi photos of celebrities. Talking to women intelligently was critical to this. Behind this thinking was Stylist’s editor-in-chief, Lisa Smosarski, who’s still at the helm today. Smosarski has built up a well of knowledge on the way women think and feel today in the years she’s been editing the magazine.
Speaking at Stylist Live 2022, Smosarski recalled the resistance she faced from the industry during the early days of Stylist. “I remember going into a meeting and saying, ‘We’re going to be a feminist magazine,’ and someone said, ‘Ha! We’ll see how long that lasts,’ and I thought, well, I’m going to prove you wrong,” she said. “This is what women want. But there were lots of people who believed you couldn’t do a magazine differently.”
She wasn’t wrong. Over a decade later, Stylist’s audience is bigger than ever – and centring the issues faced by women is at the core of that. “Stylist ideas meetings are like therapy – we want to understand the mood. What women are thinking about? What are they feeling?” Smosarski shared. “Part of that is because we usually end up talking about our own lives, too. And the number one question we come back to is: what can we do for women? Because of this, a trend emerged where people would say to us, ‘Oh my god, I haven’t told anyone that – how do you know how I’m feeling?’”
The answer to this question – and the way women feel on certain topics – has changed drastically over the years, too. “There are some things we did in the beginning that I don’t think we’d do now, actually. The big trend when we launched was women wanting to climb the career ladder or being really entrepreneurial and setting up their own businesses,” she said. “Whereas today there has been a huge shift in the ways we define success. I think we’re in a much healthier place now, where most people are not prepared to give everything to their career; they want to keep something for themselves.”
So, what have been her biggest lessons since editing Stylist? “Listening,” she said. “I’m a talker and I have learned to listen. There’s power in listening to someone else and their experience. How is it different from your own? And what can you take from that?” The second thing, for Smosarski, is the power of kindness. “It’s very easy to be brusque in life when the small kindnesses we can do for people can have a huge impact. At 25, I thought you had to be terrifying, and I was never that person. I couldn’t do that.”
“Today I’ve learned the impact kindness can have – how it helps us to be more open and collaborate better,” she added. “And I want to make sure we’re sharing that with our audience.”
Images: Bronac McNeill