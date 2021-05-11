It’s often assumed that we all have a stance; that girls automatically grow into women who know, innately, whether or not motherhood is for them. But the fact is, so many of us don’t. In this week’s magazine, Stylist looks at the increase in women freezing their eggs and the complicated choices we face when making the decision to have a baby.

Elsewhere in this issue, we take a look at the interior trend that wouldn’t be out of place round your gran’s house. From clashing florals to gaudy wallpaper, nostalgic homeware just got an upgrade.

Plus, we speak to comedian Bella Younger – better known by her parody Instagram account @deliciouslystella – about her Instagram addiction and the effect it had on her mental health.