Whether hosting Dolly Parton or Dan Levy, Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners is always a welcome arrival every Wednesday. And this week, ahead of the release of her book Omelette, Ware joins Stylist to talk all things music, heartbreak and food. Read the digital magazine out now.

Also in this week’s issue, one woman explains her struggles with her best friends anti-vax theories and Stylist puts the new raft of natural deodorants to the test.