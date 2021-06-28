When was the last time you sat down and had a serious look at your bank accounts, savings or pension? Can’t remember? In this week’s magazine, Otegha Uwagba talks to Stylist about why it’s time to address our relationships with money ahead of the release of her upcoming book, We Need To Talk About Money. Because, while we’re taught how to calculate a hypotenuse in school (Pythagoras theorem anyone?), we aren’t taught the importance of managing our finances.

Also in this week’s issue, Micha Frazer-Carroll explains the social side effect of the pandemic and why you’re feeling paranoid about everything you say. And to lighten the mood, the Stylist beauty team reports on the natural nail trend they’re obsessing over this season.