In an increasingly uncertain world it’s nice to have some familiar constants you can rely on - like sitting down with a copy of Stylist magazine and indulging in some much-needed ‘me time’.

That’s why we have set up a new subscription service for our print editions, as we know many of you want to make sure that you never miss an issue, but aren’t currently going to the places where you used to pick up your copy of Stylist.

The even better news is that a subscription to get Stylist delivered direct to your home costs only £4 every 3 months - and that includes the postage. Subscribe by midnight on Wednesday 4 November to get this month’s issue where we’re at home with Strictly’s Clara Amfo, we reveal our bumper Christmas gift guide to shop from lockdown, and we discuss the joy of Friluftsliv.

To take advantage of this special offer simply click here.

Happy reading!

The Stylist Team

Don’t forget you can still read the weekly digital edition of Stylist on your mobile or tablet. Download our app from the Apple or Google Play stores.