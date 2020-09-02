We know; you’ve missed it. Seeing us through a crowd, picking us up, flicking through our pages and squirrelling us away in your bag to enjoy later.

Whether you prefer to read us on the bus in commuter mode or in the bath in relaxation mode, we totally understand the joy of having a real-life Stylist in your hands.

Well the good news is that you can pick us up again - because from the 23rd September Stylist print is back! And even better, you can now get the magazine delivered direct to your home - which means no more missing out on us!

Want to feel Stylist in your hands again? Click here for a subscription to our printed editions.

Want to enjoy our brilliant weekly content on mobile or tablet via our app? Subscribe to our digital editions from the App Store or Google Play.