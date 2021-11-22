Subscribe to Stylist for just £1

After a year with more ups and downs than we care to recall, we’re readier than ever to dive into a season of festive celebrations. If, like us, you’re gleefully prepping for much-awaited parties with fabulous outfits to match, you don’t want to miss our final print issue of 2021. In our December issue, our editors share what’s at the top of their Christmas wish lists, show you how to throw an Instagram-perfect dinner party and our beauty team serves up some cocktail-inspired make-up looks.

Want in? Become a Stylist subscriber today for just £1 for your first three monthly print issues. It’ll not only guarantee your favourite magazine arriving through your letterbox, but you’ll be just in time to get our December print issue.