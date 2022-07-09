Stylist Short Stories: read Wildfire by Rosie Storey

The first girl laughed and rolled over on her sun lounger, adjusting her bikini bottoms. ‘How old are you, Farid?’ she asked; for him her voice was honey.

‘Twenty-nine.’ Farid was sitting in the shade at a small table next to an orange tree. He held his pen, poised, above a leather notebook. For a long time now, Layla had been trying to imagine what he might be writing.

‘Oh my God, same!’ said one of the girls. ‘Oh my God, same!’ said another. Layla stood up and tried to walk away as inconspicuously as possible. Sleeping in the day was glorious. It was worth all the money, just to be allowed to rest.

On the fourth day, the teacher said they would do something a little different. ‘Two hours of ecstatic dance!’

Someone asked what the rules were, and the teacher said only to do what the body wants. ‘To move in a way that is free.’

Layla looked at the door. She would go and call the boys. She was slipping on her sandals when Farid reached out his arm and touched her, she looked up at him accidentally, right into the centre of his eyes. ‘You like dancing?’

‘Two hours is quite long,’ Layla said, by way of an excuse. She gathered her hair into a ponytail.

‘Stay,’ he urged, ‘Just try it.’

The music started. Layla went and stood in a corner and turned so that she was facing the windows. She swayed and closed her eyes. Tried not to worry about what she looked like. Tried to move in a way that was free. When she opened her eyes, she saw glimpses of girls leaping and gyrating and crawling on the floor. Layla swirled and twirled and only stopped when she got dizzy.

Afterwards, she walked alone back to her cabin, crying privately with an emotion that she’d never felt before, though the taste in her mouth was grief. When she turned on her phone, she had seven missed calls. The boiler had broken. Robbie had chickenpox. Could she come back a couple of days early? Her husband had a big meeting to prepare for and his mother wasn’t able to help. He understood they had agreed six days but she could have the other two another time. Things would be quieter in the spring.

On the fifth day, Layla woke up to knocking at the door. It was half dark, and for the first few seconds, she thought she was at home and it was one of her children, needing her to soothe.

‘Layla?’

She stood up. She had been sleeping in a vest and a pair of knickers and wrapped the scratchy blanket around her shoulders.

Farid was in a black hoodie and a pair of shorts, holding a towel, his dark hair messy and falling in one eye. ‘Fancy a sunrise swim? There’s a lake, like, twenty minutes away.’ He started walking backwards down her steps: ‘It’s beautiful.’ He brought a hand to his temple, then shot out all his fingers – it would blow her mind.

The air was so fresh it felt to Layla like she could drink it. The sky was on its way to pink. She didn’t take a swimming costume or a phone or lock her cabin. She followed Farid with the blanket wrapped around her shoulders. The earth shaped itself to her feet.

