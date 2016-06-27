If it sounds a bit twee, it isn’t. The film is as heartbreaking as it is hilarious, and won the Nora Ephron Prize at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Stylist caught up with Rachel Tunnard to talk filmmaking, “adulting”, and Anne Hathaway’s Yorkshire accent.

Adult Life Skills has been winning prizes and getting glowing reviews all over the place. Did you expect it to make such an impression?

No! At first, everybody said that it was really niche, so my expectations were super low. But you know, actually, it’s not that niche. It’s just catering to an audience that’s really under-served. When I look at the responses we’re getting on Twitter and Facebook, it’s all women in their 20s and 30s tagging their mates, going, “It’s us!” I think that’s a real sign that there’s a dearth of this kind of [film].

Where did the title Adult Life Skills come from?

It’s a line from the film. Anna is wearing her old Brownie uniform because she hasn’t got any clean clothes, and someone looks at her badges and says we should get badges for adult life skills – sending stuff back in a restaurant or changing a car tyre, that kind of thing.

How easy was it to get people on-board with the concept of the film?

There were points during development where I was getting notes on the script going, “Do women actually talk to each other like this?” People just weren’t getting the banter between the women. But Jodie’s one of my best friends – I went to university with Rachael [Deering, who plays Anna’s friend Fiona], and I met Jodie at her fancy dress 21st birthday party – and our friendship is very much based on humorously slagging each other off. Within the context of a loving friendship, it’s fine for Jodie to take the mickey out of my spots, do you know what I mean? That’s what you do with your best friends. But when I was writing it, people didn’t necessarily understand that.

There was also a strong sense during development that this should be a rom-com, and that the female friendship was a storyline that could be cut. But that friendship is so important, and I was adamant that the answer to Anna’s problems would not be a man.

Did you have Jodie in mind while writing the character of Anna?

Definitely – the character in the film is very much a mishmash of me, Jodie and Rachael. But I’d go into these meetings, and people would go, “If you cast an American actress in the role of Anna, we’ll give you $25 million to do it instead of 25 quid.” You do go, oh, that’s tempting; I could like, buy a house or something. But actually, the role was written for Jodie and Jodie needed to play it.

You could have ended up in a One Day situation, with Anne Hathaway trying to do a Yorkshire accent.

[Laughs] Can you imagine? Exactly. I mean, God bless her, I really like Anne Hathaway, but she doesn’t know what it’s like to grow up in Yorkshire, with your brothers being rude about you. It’s just not the same.