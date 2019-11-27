Christmas is, in many ways, about indulging in the more traditional past times of yesteryear. In the festive period we’re more likely to put down our phones in favour of a board game and revel in old-school activities like carol singing and even a spot of charades.

So, why not try this approach when it comes to Christmas gifts, too? Now, we’re not suggesting you hand over a wooden play horse to your best friend on the 25 December, but it’s been proven that receiving gifts through the post make people happy so reverting back to trusty ol’ snail mail could be the answer to your present-picking woes.