Everyone knows a bragger. Whether it’s a colleague who shares every single bit of praise they receive or an old friend who can’t help but regale you about how #blessed they are, when people want us to know how much they’re winning, it feels like we can’t escape it.

And while we want to be their cheerleaders and support their upwards journey, it isn’t always easy, particularly when it feels like our own lives are heading in the opposite direction.

When someone falls into a habit of oversharing the negative without balancing it with the positives – and with disregard to the other party’s limits or boundaries – psychologists call it trauma dumping.

“It’s when someone unexpectedly off-loads their traumatic thoughts, feelings, energy and experiences onto someone else,” clinical hypnotherapist and certified life coach Marie Fraser previously told Stylist.