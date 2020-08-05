When it comes to searching for a potential new partner, chances are many of us would place quite a lot of weight on someone’s personality. Whether we’re reading about someone on their dating profile, scrolling through their Instagram feed or chatting to them on a first date, the way a person behaves, speaks or acts is enough to make or break a relationship from the very beginning.

However, according to a new landmark study, placing so much weight on a potential partner’s personality probably isn’t the best way to find relationship success in the long run. Instead, the study’s authors have revealed the secret to cultivating a happy, satisfying relationship lies in the very characteristics of the relationship itself.

The study, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analysed the experiences of 11,196 couples.