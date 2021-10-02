Yes, autumn may have well and truly arrived and brought its cold, dark mornings with it. But we’re not quite ready to let go of the summer that held so much expectation.

Following 18 months of lockdown restrictions, the excitement for summer 2021 was palpable. Whether you’d declared it a Hot Girl Summer, a time to reconnect with loved ones or an opportunity to get back into the world again, for many it sadly ended up feeling like a bit of a nothing summer.