Summer 2021: this heartwarming photo series is all about celebrating the small moments we’ve missed
If you’re already feeling the autumn blues, this reminder of the joyful summer days gone by might just help. These are the 10 winning images from CEWE’s ‘Summer of Firsts’ competition.
Yes, autumn may have well and truly arrived and brought its cold, dark mornings with it. But we’re not quite ready to let go of the summer that held so much expectation.
Following 18 months of lockdown restrictions, the excitement for summer 2021 was palpable. Whether you’d declared it a Hot Girl Summer, a time to reconnect with loved ones or an opportunity to get back into the world again, for many it sadly ended up feeling like a bit of a nothing summer.
Photo experts CEWE decided to celebrate it nonetheless, hosting a competition to find the most heartwarming and joyful images that captured a “summer of firsts”.
Research found that the average person missed out on eight celebrations, with milestone birthdays coming out as the most missed moment. But the brilliant series showed how we’ve been making up for lost time this summer and aimed to encourage people to capture special moments, no matter how small.
Images: Getty/photographers individually credited