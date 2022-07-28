Make a budget (and stick to it)

While it may not seem like the most fun chore to do during your first real summer of freedom in recent years, Lachim says that making a budget (and, more importantly, sticking to it) is the best way to keep on top of your finances.

“Whether or not you have numerous plans, a budget helps you keep track of where your money is coming and going and whether you can afford last-minute plans that tend to pop up throughout summer,” she tells Stylist. Making a budget doesn’t need to take long, but it will go a long way towards keeping you financially stable through the summer and beyond.

To make a budget you will need to:

⦁ Work out your total income each month – including wages, benefits and any side hustle money

⦁ Make a list of all your monthly bills, such as rent or mortgage payments, council tax, utilities and petrol costs

⦁ Write a list of your non-negotiable living costs. This includes food, toiletries and other essentials that you must buy each month

⦁ Don’t forget to include any disposable income costs, such as impromptu cinema trips or takeaways

Ideally, once you add up the final figures, this total should be less than your monthly income. If it isn’t, then you will need to consider ways to either cut your spending or increase your income.