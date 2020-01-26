We all know that feeling that you get just before you have to do something you’re really worried about. Maybe it’s a job interview, an important presentation at work or just an awkward family meal, but the anticipatory anxiety caused by such an event can be a particularly unpleasant experience.

Now, imagine that feeling coming on like clockwork every Sunday evening. For some people, this is their reality.

Sunday night anxiety – or the “Sunday Scaries” as it is sometimes called – is a form of anticipatory anxiety (a type of anxiety characterised by an overwhelming feeling of dread about something that is due to happen) that many people feel about their upcoming week, especially in response to the idea of returning to work.