If you dread going to work on Monday, you’re probably familiar with the “Sunday Scaries”: the anxiety that starts to creep in on a Sunday at the thought of returning to work the next day.

According to new research, the phenomenon is surprisingly common. A survey of more than 2,000 Americans found that 88% of people admitted to regularly feeling anxiety on Sunday.

The research, commissioned by Charisma, found that people were likely to begin dreading the week ahead at around 3.58pm on Sunday.