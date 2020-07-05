At the end of a grey and cloudy week, many of us are finally being treated to a few spells of sunshine to kick off July. Although the weather may not be ideal for sunbathing (it’s still rather blustery out there), it’s a great excuse to get outside and enjoy some fresh air – especially after so long spent inside during the coronavirus lockdown.

Whether you fancy a socially-distanced picnic with friends or a walk along one of the UK’s quiet beaches, getting outside and spending time in the sunshine isn’t just a great way to spend your weekend – it’s good for our mental and physical health, too.

“While the detrimental effects of sun-exposure, such as skin cancer, burns and photo-ageing are widely known, there are also some lesser talked-about benefits of sunshine,” explains Dr Tatiana Lapa, GP and medical director of the Dr Tatiana Clinic.