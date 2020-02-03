This year’s Super Bowl half time show was a roaring success – and how couldn’t it have been, with musical greats like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the helm?

But as well as outstanding entertainment factor, many choices throughout the show seemed to nod at some of America, and the world’s, most ignored or marginalised groups of people, giving a voice to those society oppresses.

Although both women are phenomenally successful and at the peak of their careers, Twitter users have commented on the symbolism of such a high-profile platform being given to two Latina women over 40.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jennifer Lopez (50) looked fantastic as did Shakira (43 and it was her birthday!) Let’s hear it for older women!”

Another highlighted how often women in the entertainment industry feel opportunities wane when they reach that age, writing: “I feel…….perhaps we should let women over the age of 40 do things more often.”