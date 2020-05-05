The coronavirus lockdown may be getting us down, but we’re about to get a little pick-me-up in the form of the Super Flower Moon.

That’s right: traditionally known as the Corn Planting Moon, the Flower Moon, or the Milking Moon, the fifth full moon of the year is set to coincide with a supermoon spectacle.

And this means that, according to the US space agency NASA, the full moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual in the night sky. On top of that, though, astrologers have it pegged as a huge moment of celestial importance.

With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Super Flower Moon.