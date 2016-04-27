But when it came down to it, rather than feeling I might be losing something by changing my surname - in the way that many married women might - I felt as though my husband’s name was a chance for liberation, a safety blanket and a positive force protecting me against all the conflicts of my upbringing. I loved it.

But it was only a borrowed identity.

My marriage ended on a Sunday night. My heart would need time to adjust but, as I coaxed off my wedding and engagement rings, I knew I had to make steps to face my new reality.

And, just like the rings that adorned my left hand, I knew I could no longer keep the married name I loved. It was a reminder of a fleeting identity I hadn’t quite forged for myself. I was still in a man’s life. His world. And now I was at the edge of my own, hoping to rebuild it afresh. The safety net had gone.

The separation was a chance to choose an identity without the male attachment, and to think about the new path I wanted to take. It felt almost arrogant to assume I could just pick my own name as the writer Cheryl Strayed had done, but I was out of options.

I’d thought about taking my mother’s maiden name, but somehow it just didn’t seem to fit, and I’d only have been trying to please her by taking it. As noble as that might have been, I didn’t want to adopt yet another name that represented someone else’s wishes other than my own. I needed a real break from all that had gone before.