Simon On The Streets also met Bridget*, who was sleeping rough in a bus station, vulnerable, alone and desperate for help. Bridget had fled her childhood home a while ago after experiencing abuse from a young age. She didn’t have a bank account, was not registered at a GP and had no identification as her passport had been stolen. She had previously been told she was ineligible for housing support as she is an EU migrant.

She had struggled to find somewhere safe to sleep, and ended up sleeping in derelict buildings, squats and even bins. She had undertaken survival sex several times to gain shelter for the night: men would approach her and, after she told them about her situation, they would offer a bed for the night. However, when she went back to theirs, they would expect her to engage in sexual activity in exchange for shelter. She says she was being deceived and coerced. One man gave Bridget a false sense of security, offering her a job as a receptionist and “paying” her with an office floor to sleep on instead of money. He also required sex in this exchange.

She has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.