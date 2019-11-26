When it comes to confronting the looming threat of the climate crisis, it’s easy to feel like our actions don’t have the power to make a difference. After all, when the leader of one of the world’s biggest countries refuses to take action in the face of conclusive scientific evidence, what difference can one person really make?

While it can be tempting to give in to this kind of thinking, it’s important to remember that even the smallest actions can make a difference. In fact, according to new research, even grassroot climate movements are making a difference; when a team of scientists looked at members of grassroot climate movements which were focused on cutting climate impacts compared to non-activists, they found that the people involved in the movements were successfully able to cut their carbon footprints and therefore make a small but tangible difference.