Ensam ar stark is a Swedish expression which means ‘alone is strong’. Now, this phrase isn’t actually about living in solitude or cutting yourself off from others, it’s about celebrating the time you do spend with those you love and picking those people wisely.

For Swedes, this saying reminds them to take care with who they spend their time and energy on. Like a form of mindfulness, it encourages them to enjoy socialising when it works for them and their mental health, not overcommitting or feeling the need to say “yes” to every invitation that comes their way.

The fear of this is already instilled in some people’s minds, as they struggle with the idea of going back to a packed schedule that wasn’t all that good for them.

“It’s like I’m scared of going back to my ‘real life’ – but I don’t know why, when I’m the one who makes that choice? It’s almost as if I presume that choice will be taken away from me once my social demands kick back in. The thought of it is making me anxious and torn about coming out of lockdown,” says Lexi Barley, a 25-year-old from London.

While Alison Seymour shares the same sentiments, who tells stylist.co.uk: “I’m panicking about the financial impact that coming out of lockdown will have for me. I had managed to build up some savings over lockdown but as me and my friends arrange to go to the pub and out for brunches and dinners, I’m seeing that money disappear which is worrying me.”