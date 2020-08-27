Melanie C describes the complex but relatable issue of “working on adrenaline”

Adrenaline is known as the “fight-or-flight” hormone released in response to stressful, exciting, dangerous, or threatening situations. Throughout the lows and highs of the pandemic cycle, many of us will have felt the effects of this intense hormone. But, for some people, an adrenaline rush is the very thing they have always seemed to thrive off – especially when it comes to their work lives. This is something that Melanie C admits to in the recent Table Manners podcast, discussing how she has always lived and worked on adrenaline to the point of not having any left to run on.

Speaking to hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware about how releasing her new self-titled album, Melanie C, has affected her mental energy levels, the former Spice Girl says she is “close to the edge” and is looking forward to a staycation with her family. She continues to explain how she has always worked at full-speed since leaving home at 16 and joining the Spice Girls. This way of working helped her to “survive” in the industry and combat nerves. The effect it has had on her in the long run, however, proves it’s not the healthiest or most advisable approach to work.

“We were so exhausted,” the singer says. “[With] our lives, we live on adrenaline, and I think you get to a point where you’re so exhausted that you haven’t got enough adrenaline to get nervous… You’re in survival mode. “I remember sometimes thinking, ‘I actually prefer it when I’m really tired,’ because I’m not as nervous.”

Explaining the long-term negative effects of this, she also reveals that she didn’t know how to handle it when the Spice Girls took a break from touring for the first time in two years. “To be honest with you I fell apart,” she says. “I think because we had been living in this survival mode and our lives had completely changed. We were living in this very bizarre existence. “It took a lot of time to integrate back into normality.” You can listen to the full Melanie C interview on the Table Manners podcast. If you’re struggling with your mental health while trying to maintain a healthy work/life balance, you can find information and resources on the Mind website.

