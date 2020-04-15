Work has been the thing that’s navigated me through this pandemic since day one. It gives me a sense of normality, purpose, productivity. I’m a digital journalist, so I feel connected to the world and well informed on everything I need to know about coronavirus while working a shift. And, because I am well aware that working from home is a total privilege right now, I feel a need to grasp onto my job with both hands and continue to give it everything I’ve got. I have to prove to the world how grateful I am to be in this position.

So when I remembered I had ten days of annual leave booked over Easter, I freaked out.