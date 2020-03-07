In the Conservative’s 2015 manifesto, they pledged to redistribute the money collected from VAT on period products to women’s charities. But some women’s organisations have criticised the way this has been handled, as much of the £62m Tampon Tax Fund was allocated to large charities and housing associations without a vested interest in women’s issues (including an anti-abortion group), leaving the specialist organisations struggling with finances.

But one charity is now asking is the fund will be abandoned altogether.

Responding to the news, Vivienne Hayes, chief executive of the Women’s Resource Centre charity, said: “We are over the moon to learn of this news, tampons and sanitary towels were never luxury items and should never have been subject to VAT. Congratulations to all the women who campaigned so long for this ridiculous and unfair tax to be removed.”