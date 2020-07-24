This morning (24 July) felt like Christmas in lockdown for Swifties.

Overnight, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, Folkore. Just mere hours before, she had made the surprising announcement that she wrote and recorded the record during quarantine. Finally, a bit of unprecedented news to could get onboard with.

Sure, it has only been a little over a year since Swift released her previous record, Lover. But, as explained in her Instagram post, there is no such thing as the “perfect time” when it comes to releasing music. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift wrote.

For an artist who usually spends months teasing new work, this was a bold move. But, let’s be honest, lockdown has unleashed a lot of thoughts and feels we need to address – and Swift is here to do it.