Swift, on the other hand, no longer has to imagine such a utopia; in her new music video, released on YouTube, the singer transforms into a man. She enters an alternate reality where she is given the corner office, ‘manspreads’ all over the metro and is praised as the ‘world’s greatest dad’ for merely showing up.

Swift, the male version, is rude with reckless abandon and sleeps with whoever she wants, when she wants – without consequence, only lots and lots of high fives.

In true Swift-style, the four minute-long clip is peppered with Easter eggs: from the subtle nod to Leonardo DiCaprio’s model-laden yacht on the French Riviera to an on-court meltdown after losing a tennis match, which is undoubtedly a sly dig at the sexist reaction to Serena Williams throwing her racket at the US Open in 2018.