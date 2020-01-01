Falling down the stairs is one of the best things to happen to me in 2019. Nothing says “you need to slow down” like running for a train that comes every 10 minutes and falling down two dozen steps.

And nothing tells you “no, seriously, chill out” like hitting the concrete, hearing the doors beeping and hauling your bloodied self onto the train anyway (the correct answer is: Stay down).

I got myself stitched up, went back to work and was rushed to hospital two days later, suffering from internal bleeding that had caused my guts to shut down, and they were slowly filling up. I spent four days nil-by-mouth, with my stomach being drained through my nosetube. New nickname: Baby Elephant.