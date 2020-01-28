Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer – everything you need to know about the new Amazon Prime series
- Jessica Rapana
Ted Bundy’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall will tell her story in Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer. Here is everything you need to know about the new Amazon Prime series.
Forty years after his heinous crimes shocked the world, the story of Ted Bundy, one of America’s most notorious serial killers, will be told again, this time, through a female lens.
Bundy’s sickening story has already been the subject of numerous documentaries, including Netflix’s The Ted Bundy Tapes and the biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vils, starring Zac Efron as Bundy himself.
Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer, however, will retell the story through the eyes of the women around him, including his long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly and female survivors of his attacks.
Who is Ted Bundy?
Bundy kidnapped, raped and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s culminating in one of the most infamous true-crime stories of our time. He confessed to the murder of 30 – but was suspected of up to 100 – people, before he was arrested and eventually executed in 1989.
What is Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer about?
Amazon Prime’s five-part docuseries will reframe Bundy’s crimes from a female perspective, revealing how his pathological hatred of women collided with the culture wars and feminist movement of the 1970s.
Kendall and her daughter will share their experiences of Bundy with new details about the pull he had on women around him.
Kendall published a memoir in 1981, titled The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, but has been quiet about her relationship with the notorious murdered since – until now.
Who else is involved with Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer?
Trish Wood is producing and directing the series after a decade reporting and producing investigative documentaries for CBC’s current-affairs program The Fifth Estate.
Is their a trailer for Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer?
Sure is! Amazon Prime has released a trailer, which shows Kendall recounting for the first time how she met Bundy in Seattle. “I just didn’t think he could do these things,” she says.
“I fell in love with him from day one, but there all these coincidences. I couldn’t let it go.”
Kendall eventually called the police on Bundy before he became an official suspect for his crimes.
When and where can I watch it?
The series will drop on Amazon Prime on 31 January, 2020.
