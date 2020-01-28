Forty years after his heinous crimes shocked the world, the story of Ted Bundy, one of America’s most notorious serial killers, will be told again, this time, through a female lens.

Bundy’s sickening story has already been the subject of numerous documentaries, including Netflix’s The Ted Bundy Tapes and the biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vils, starring Zac Efron as Bundy himself.

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer, however, will retell the story through the eyes of the women around him, including his long-time girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall, her daughter Molly and female survivors of his attacks.