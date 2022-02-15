We may (somehow) have made it to 2022, but it seems we’re choosing to look backwards, not forwards.

As the world starts to eke its way out from the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic, an increasing number of us are reminiscing about our formative years spent in dank basement bars listening to The Libertines, wearing lashings of thick black eyeliner and neon T-shirts carrying slogans such as ‘Flick yer bean for Agyness Deyn’.

The indie aesthetic, better known as ‘indie sleaze’, is back with a vengeance, pulled kicking and screaming from 2008 by members of Gen Z who are sharing recreations of the look on TikTok in their droves.