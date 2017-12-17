Boost your health with these 10 plants that can treat colds and help you sleep better
- Jasmine Andersson
According to research from NASA, there are some houseplants that can help to treat colds and promote a better night’s sleep.
Whether it’s the late nights, excessive drinking or cold temperatures to blame, it seems like everyone is fighting some kind of cold at the moment. Indeed, with so much going on, our health tends to take a bit of a back seat – so what easy steps can we take to boost our health in the meantime?
You’ve probably already heard of the various ways plants can boost our wellbeing. Whether they’re helping us to beat SAD, serving as a form of self-care or even stopping us from snoring, our love affair with plants isn’t solely based on how great they look on Instagram (although they do look pretty fantastic).
But according to research from NASA, plants have yet another trick hidden up their sleeve: they have the potential to actually boost our health.
The research, which NASA conducted in collaboration with the American College, explains how some houseplants have qualities which allow them to help with a range of health issues ranging from allergies to the common cold.
So, without further ado, here’s a quick rundown of all the plants that have the power to boost our health.
Peace Lily
The moisture given off by the lily can boost humidity in your room by up to 5%. This suppresses allergy-inducing airborne microbes, and relieves those irritating dry throats that keep you awake all night.
Spider Plant
The Spider Plant, which tends to be a staple of most British houses, is an every day hero.
As it absorbs odours and fumes as well as sustaining oxygen levels in the room, it helps promote better sleep.
Aloe Vera
According the study, the plant continuously releases oxygen through the night which makes it a fantastic air purifier.
Thanks to this release, it also makes for a more peaceful night’s sleep for its owner.
And when you get bored of the plant sitting in your room, it can be eaten as a classified superfood, or even treat minor burns.
Dwarf Date Palm
These tiny and low-maintenance plants are also good for cleaning out the air, and are said to omit the toxin xylene.
Boston Fern
The large and sprawling Boston Fern is often contained to South American rainforests and swamps, but thanks to its air-purifying properties, may also be welcome in your bedroom.
Chinese Evergreen
A highly clever plant, the Chinese Evergreen becomes more able to purify air as it ages.
Lady Palm
The Lady Palm is one of the few house plants that clears out ammonia, which is often found in household cleaning and beauty products.
Stick it in your bathroom for the best results.
Weeping Fig
Far more likely to make you smile than cry, the weeping fig is known to exorcise pollutants from household furnishings and appliances.
The weeping fig, however, is toxic to cats and dogs.
Areca Palm
Originating in Madagascar, the Areca Palm is said to be great for those who often catch colds or have sinus problems.
English Ivy
The often underestimated English Ivy just needs twelve hours to omit nearly 80% of airborne mould from the air, making it a great addition to your bedroom.
As mould can greatly affect our breathing, especially during the night, the English Ivy is great to have on hand.
It is worthwhile to note that this plant can be toxic for children and pets.
